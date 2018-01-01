Preview Purchase

Market Pages is a responsive marketplace website template. It helps creators who have stores at digital marketplaces to build personal websites and sell design assets.
Colordrop: gradient backgrounds and textures
Awesome css web gradients

Your marketplace, your rules

Do you sell your designs on Creative Market, Envato, or UI8? You can double your earnings by selling the products on your own website. You’ll pay lower fees, grow your email list and build your brand. We've made this HTML/CSS website template to make it possible.
“I’d wanted to build a website for years. I built it in a day with this template. Market Pages is a must for every creator like me. Loved it from day one!”
Terry Blank, Designer
Made for creators
We beautifully designed the template, made it responsive, and crafted an elaborate UX and subtle animations. It has everything you need to excite your customers.
Use assets you have
You made so many stunning images to enable your products to stand out on Creative Market. Use them again on your website.
This website template helps creators who have stores at digital marketplaces to build personal websites and sell design assets.
Use these stunning gradients to present your design works or in web design
Use these stunning gradients to present your design works or in web design

Trusted by the best creators

We supply everything you need to present your works in the best way possible. Download the template, insert the images and text you prepared, connect Gumroad to allow your customers to pay, upload on hosting, and you’re done.
Customize colors and fonts
Responsive design
Clean HTML, CSS
Easy to use
Design sources in Sketch
Free fonts and icons
Web gradients available in JPG, PSD, Sketch and CSS
June 2018
HTML, CSS, Sketch
Free updates
Free support
Now your store looks sweet!
Purchase for $39
HTML, CSS, Sketch  •  Free updates  •  30-day money back
