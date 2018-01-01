Market Pages
Market Pages is a responsive marketplace website template. It helps creators who have stores at digital marketplaces to build personal websites and sell design assets.
Your marketplace, your rules
Do you sell your designs on Creative Market, Envato, or UI8? You can double your earnings by selling the products on your own website. You’ll pay lower fees, grow your email list and build your brand. We've made this HTML/CSS website template to make it possible.
Trusted by the best creators
We supply everything you need to present your works in the best way possible. Download the template, insert the images and text you prepared, connect Gumroad to allow your customers to pay, upload on hosting, and you’re done.
Customize colors and fonts
Responsive design
Clean HTML, CSS
Easy to use
Design sources in Sketch
Free fonts and icons